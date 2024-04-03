Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer With Price Drop On Realme C67
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Realme has added another promotion this Ramzan season with an incredible offer on its realme C67 smartphone, making it an irresistible deal for tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike
Lahroe (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd Apr, 2024) realme has added another promotion this Ramzan season with an incredible offer on its realme C67 smartphone, making it an irresistible deal for tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike. Originally priced at PKR 52,999, the smartphone has seen a significant price reduction and is now available for just PKR 39,999/-. This special offer is part of realme's Ramzan celebration and is valid from March 26 to April 14, providing a limited-time opportunity for customers to snag the device at an unbeatable price.
But the savings aren't the only attraction realme is offering. In a bid to add more excitement to this festive deal, the smartphone manufacturer is also hosting a lucky draw. Customers who purchase the realme C67 during the promotional period have a chance to win an electric bike. To participate, buyers simply need to share their purchase slip in the comments section of the official realme Pakistan Facebook post. Lucky few will be selected as winners during a lucky draw on the 15th of April 2024. This unique blend of savings and thrilling rewards makes the realme C67 an even more enticing purchase this Ramzan season.
The realme C67 has been a standout performer since its grand entrance into the Pakistani market, drawing praise for its perfect blend of power, style, and innovation. As the latest addition to the revered C Series, the C67 has not only promised but delivered a redefined smartphone experience that caters to the needs of today’s tech-savvy users.
Camera aficionados will be thrilled with the C67’s 108MP Ultra Clear Camera, which brings a revolutionary 3X In-sensor Zoom capability to the table. This feature propels the device to the forefront of the smartphone photography arena, providing users with crystal-clear imagery and the ability to capture life’s moments from various ranges with impeccable detail.
Under the hood, the device is propelled by the formidable Snapdragon 685 6nm chipset. This processor is a powerhouse, boasting a CPU that can reach speeds up to 2.8GHz and achieving a 21% enhancement on the AnTuTu Benchmark over its predecessors. This translates into a device that offers stellar efficiency and speed that's felt across every use. Gamers and those who demand smooth multitasking will appreciate the upgraded GPU performance, which ensures an engaging and fluid experience.
The C67 doesn’t skimp on memory either, offering 8GB of RAM right out of the box with the ability to tap into an additional 8GB through DRE technology, alongside a generous 128GB of internal storage. The dual RAM feature and expansive storage capacity ensure that the device can handle a plethora of apps and files with ease, keeping up with the demands of heavy multitasking and data storage.
Charging is swift with the C67's 33W SuperVOOC Charging feature, juicing up the 5,000mAh battery to 50% in a mere 30 minutes. The design of the smartphone does not go unnoticed; it sports an ultra-sleek body that's only 7.59mm thick and boasts a large 17.07cm (6.72”) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This design not only looks good but enhances the viewing and interactive experience with smooth, vivid visuals.
The realme C67’s new price point of PKR 39,999/- is an invitation to tech enthusiasts to step into a world of advanced smartphone technology without breaking the bank. This adjustment in pricing is a testament to realme's commitment to making premium technology accessible to a wider audience, ensuring that the C67 stands out as a top contender in the Pakistani market.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister
More Stories From Technology
-
OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The Portrait Expert18 hours ago
-
Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Empower Women19 hours ago
-
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!2 days ago
-
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G2 days ago
-
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 40 series5 days ago
-
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expansion Plan of NICs5 days ago
-
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G5 days ago
-
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lineup6 days ago
-
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan8 days ago
-
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC9 days ago
-
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions9 days ago
-
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phones9 days ago