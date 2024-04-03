realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

Realme has added another promotion this Ramzan season with an incredible offer on its realme C67 smartphone, making it an irresistible deal for tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike

Lahroe (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd Apr, 2024) realme has added another promotion this Ramzan season with an incredible offer on its realme C67 smartphone, making it an irresistible deal for tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike. Originally priced at PKR 52,999, the smartphone has seen a significant price reduction and is now available for just PKR 39,999/-. This special offer is part of realme's Ramzan celebration and is valid from March 26 to April 14, providing a limited-time opportunity for customers to snag the device at an unbeatable price.

But the savings aren't the only attraction realme is offering. In a bid to add more excitement to this festive deal, the smartphone manufacturer is also hosting a lucky draw. Customers who purchase the realme C67 during the promotional period have a chance to win an electric bike. To participate, buyers simply need to share their purchase slip in the comments section of the official realme Pakistan Facebook post. Lucky few will be selected as winners during a lucky draw on the 15th of April 2024. This unique blend of savings and thrilling rewards makes the realme C67 an even more enticing purchase this Ramzan season.

The realme C67 has been a standout performer since its grand entrance into the Pakistani market, drawing praise for its perfect blend of power, style, and innovation. As the latest addition to the revered C Series, the C67 has not only promised but delivered a redefined smartphone experience that caters to the needs of today’s tech-savvy users.

Camera aficionados will be thrilled with the C67’s 108MP Ultra Clear Camera, which brings a revolutionary 3X In-sensor Zoom capability to the table. This feature propels the device to the forefront of the smartphone photography arena, providing users with crystal-clear imagery and the ability to capture life’s moments from various ranges with impeccable detail.

Under the hood, the device is propelled by the formidable Snapdragon 685 6nm chipset. This processor is a powerhouse, boasting a CPU that can reach speeds up to 2.8GHz and achieving a 21% enhancement on the AnTuTu Benchmark over its predecessors. This translates into a device that offers stellar efficiency and speed that's felt across every use. Gamers and those who demand smooth multitasking will appreciate the upgraded GPU performance, which ensures an engaging and fluid experience.

The C67 doesn’t skimp on memory either, offering 8GB of RAM right out of the box with the ability to tap into an additional 8GB through DRE technology, alongside a generous 128GB of internal storage. The dual RAM feature and expansive storage capacity ensure that the device can handle a plethora of apps and files with ease, keeping up with the demands of heavy multitasking and data storage.

Charging is swift with the C67's 33W SuperVOOC Charging feature, juicing up the 5,000mAh battery to 50% in a mere 30 minutes. The design of the smartphone does not go unnoticed; it sports an ultra-sleek body that's only 7.59mm thick and boasts a large 17.07cm (6.72”) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This design not only looks good but enhances the viewing and interactive experience with smooth, vivid visuals.

The realme C67’s new price point of PKR 39,999/- is an invitation to tech enthusiasts to step into a world of advanced smartphone technology without breaking the bank. This adjustment in pricing is a testament to realme's commitment to making premium technology accessible to a wider audience, ensuring that the C67 stands out as a top contender in the Pakistani market.