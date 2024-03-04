Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 04:37 PM
In a significant move that's set to thrill smartphone enthusiasts across Pakistan, realme has announced a price drop for its acclaimed C67 model, now available for an enticing PKR 44,999
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) In a significant move that's set to thrill smartphone enthusiasts across Pakistan, realme has announced a price drop for its acclaimed C67 model, now available for an enticing PKR 44,999. This adjustment not only makes the realme C67 more accessible to a broader audience but further cements realme's position as a brand committed to delivering exceptional value.
The realme C67 has been a standout performer since its grand entrance into the Pakistani market, drawing praise for its perfect blend of power, style, and innovation. As the latest addition to the revered C Series, the C67 has not only promised but delivered a redefined smartphone experience that caters to the needs of today’s tech-savvy users.
Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to quality, the realme C67, alongside the C Series, has earned the distinction of being the world’s first smartphone series to receive certification for quality from TUV Rheinland.
Photography enthusiasts have found a creative powerhouse in the C67’s 108MP Ultra Clear Camera, featuring 3X In-sensor Zoom. This feature sets a new benchmark in the smartphone camera segment, offering detailed shots and versatile perspectives that capture moments in stunning high definition.
At its core, the Snapdragon 685 6nm chipset powers the realme C67, offering unmatched efficiency and speed.
With a CPU clock speed of 2.8GHz and a 21% improvement in the AnTuTu Benchmark, the device elevates mobile performance to unprecedented levels. Enhanced GPU performance ensures a smoother, more immersive experience for gamers and multitaskers alike.
The realme C67’s memory capabilities are equally impressive, featuring 8GB of built-in RAM with an additional 8GB of dynamic memory, courtesy of DRE technology, and 128GB of storage. This configuration allows for seamless multitasking and ample space for all your storage needs.
With the 33W SuperVOOC Charging, the realme C67’s 5,000mAh battery charges to 50% in just 30 minutes, significantly reducing downtime. The device’s sleek design, featuring a super-thin 7.59mm body and a 17.07cm (6.72”) 90Hz display, combines aesthetics with functionality, offering vibrant visuals and smooth operation.
The price drop to PKR 44,999 for the realme C67 is more than just a reduction; it's an invitation to experience the pinnacle of smartphone technology. With its array of premium features and now even more attractive price, the realme C67 is poised to become an even more coveted choice for consumers across Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary cel ..
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
More Stories From Technology
-
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusive Workshop7 minutes ago
-
PITB's AI-based Safe City Initiative Identifies 79 Stolen Vehicles and 52,125 Non-Standard Plates3 hours ago
-
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best of MWC 2024 Awards2 days ago
-
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!4 days ago
-
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Edition4 days ago
-
Realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in Pakistan's Budget Smartphone Scene6 days ago
-
Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 20246 days ago
-
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon7 days ago
-
Japan Moon lander revives after lunar night7 days ago
-
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds9 days ago
-
Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched in Pakistan11 days ago
-
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry12 days ago