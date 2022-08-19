realme Will Create 15 "1 Million Shipment" Markets Within the Next Three Years While Entering the Second Stage of Entrepreneurship

Sky Li, realme’s Global CEO and Founder detailed realme’s future plans in an open letter released ahead of the 828 realme Fan Fest

realme is fast approaching the four year anniversary of its debut as an independent brand in the smartphone market. The upcoming occasion of the realme 828 Fan Fest provides a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the long, arduous path the tech democratizer has taken to reach this stage and look forward towards what realme has in the pipeline. realme started off with the mission to empower the next generation of youth by providing them with access to leap-forward technology and trendy design concepts. Over 140 million loyal fans around the globe have been satisfied with the innovation, accessibility, and community that realme brings to the table. The task that realme had entering the market was an intimidating climb, with a highly saturated mobile phone market awaiting them and long-established players occupying the majority of the market.

Possessed by the “Dare to Leap” spirit, realme persevered in their quest to fulfill their mission, never faltering along the way. The desire to serve the youth with the innovative tech and design they need helped fuel the rising smartphone brand to keep going despite any challenges. As of now, realme still remains the only smartphone brand that is fully focused on the youth and empowering them to get ahead. With the complex and ever-changing market landscape that realme has found itself in, it is pertinent to ask whether the global smartphone brand can maintain its pace of growth, continue to surprise its user base, and mold itself according to changing times and economic conditions. After analyzing its global strategy, Sky Li is confident that they will be able to rise to the challenge.

Over time realme has gained confidence as a brand with its fan base sprawling across the globe. At present time realme has a firm foothold in the global smartphone industry and data shows that their comprehensive market rollout has been remarkable effective. While it is fun to recall the glory days of past, realme never dwells on them for too long as it has a forward-thinking focus. According to Sky Li, “realme is now entering its second stage of growth as a startup, and in this next phase of our journey we will further refine our focus on targeted, long-term growth. This means an added focus on product quality and market focus”. In order to better understand this new strategy, we have to delve a little further into what strategic changes realme is going to make going forward.

On the product side, realme is going to adopt the “Simply Better” strategy which will place a premium on product by increasing investment in R&D by 58% year-over-year in order to further advance its abilities of making essential tech innovations more accessible. With this strategy, realme is placing a greater emphasis on its number series of phones, which have famously been realme’s vehicle for tech-democratization in the past and are realme’s most essential product line. Number series phones pack high-tech features into a visually attractive design with an affordable price tag. In addition to an increased focus on improving product quality, realme will also be streamlining their operations by pooling their resources into global unified development to be more in line with the “Simply Better” strategy. Product improvement is seen as the cornerstone of realme’s growth moving forward.

The market side will be seeing positive changes as well. Now that its core markets have been defined, realme will place a new emphasis on stability over expansion. This new market focus goes by the name of “Market Cultivation” strategy, which will place particular focus on its two 10-million shipment markets while working towards building a core of fifteen 1-million shipment markets. Currently, realme has seven markets with annual shipments exceeding 1 million units with a spot in the Top 5 in certain markets. realme isn’t afraid of dreaming big and stands strong in its belief that it can climb even further to the very top.

The broad market uncertainty that the industry is currently facing does not phase realme. The smartphone brand is confident in their place in the industry and believes that difficult moments do not last forever so it is important to keep persevering even through stormy weather. In today’s age, smartphones have made us more capable than ever with AIOT expanding these capabilities even further. The future realme is working to build is one where technology brings youth around the world closer and inspires them to do great things in their lives. realme will remain to see this dream into fruition, no matter how many years it may take.