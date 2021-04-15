Russia Planning to Start Designing Moon Base Life Support Systems in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russia's Scientific-Research and Design Institute for Chemical Engineering (Niikhimmash) is planning to start developing water supply systems for the lunar base and the interplanetary space station as early as next year.

The institute specializes in closed-loop life support systems for space technology. Some of its designs are in operation on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS).

According to the Scientific and Technical Council of Niikhimmash, the institute is planning to design water supply systems for the lunar program, including its orbital station, landing zone and base, as well as the interplanetary space station between 2022-2025.

The final decision on the project will be made at the end of April at an expanded Scientific and Technical Council with the participation of the space industry experts, entrepreneurs and co-executors from other scientific institutes.

In March, Russia reaffirmed its moon exploration ambitions by signing a memorandum on cooperation with China's National Space Administration on the creation of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS).

The ILRS has been conceived as a scientific experiment base on the lunar surface and orbit aimed at carrying out multi-disciplinary and multi-objective scientific research activities, including lunar exploration and observation.

Late last month, Russian scientists also announced plans to send a capsule with Earth microorganisms to the moon and leave it for several years to assess the effect of lunar conditions on biological objects.