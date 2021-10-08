Russia Received European Components for Angosat-2 Satellite - Manufacturer

The European manufacturer has delivered to Russia components for production of Angolan communications satellite Angosat-2, which fall under US sanctions, Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev satellite manufacturing company head, Nikolay Testoedov, said in an interview with Sputnik

A source in the space industry earlier informed Sputnik about problems with Angosat-2 production in Russia, saying that Europe cannot deliver equipment without a US permit, since the payload module contains US relay electronic equipment.

"On September 22, the payload of the Angosat-2 satellite was delivered by plane to Krasnoyarsk," Testoedov said.

The delay will not affect the timing of the satellite launch, it is still planned for the second quarter of 2022, Testoedov added.