UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Shares COVID-19 Vaccine Technology With Belarus - Putin

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Russia Shares COVID-19 Vaccine Technology With Belarus - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Moscow has handed technology to manufacture Russian coronavirus vaccines to Belarus, so that the latter could launch production on its soil, President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart on Monday.

"As for our joint work to combat the coronavirus infection, it is indeed developing successfully. The first batch [of vaccines] was delivered last year.

This year, in February and March, there will be next deliveries. The most important thing, in my opinion, is that ... the technologies have been transferred," Putin said at the talks with Alexander Lukashenko in the resort city of Sochi.

Lukashenko noted that Belarus would start producing Russian vaccines in March.

Putin stressed that there is no other country with whom Russia has closer vaccine cooperation than with Belarus.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Belarus February March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

22 minutes ago

Integrated water resources management is fundament ..

24 minutes ago

Japanese space expert congratulates UAE on Hope Pr ..

24 minutes ago

Water scarcity amid increasing population amid rec ..

27 minutes ago

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

31 minutes ago

OIC Deeply Saddened over Deaths as Electoral Commi ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.