Russia Shares COVID-19 Vaccine Technology With Belarus - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Moscow has handed technology to manufacture Russian coronavirus vaccines to Belarus, so that the latter could launch production on its soil, President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart on Monday.

"As for our joint work to combat the coronavirus infection, it is indeed developing successfully. The first batch [of vaccines] was delivered last year.

This year, in February and March, there will be next deliveries. The most important thing, in my opinion, is that ... the technologies have been transferred," Putin said at the talks with Alexander Lukashenko in the resort city of Sochi.

Lukashenko noted that Belarus would start producing Russian vaccines in March.

Putin stressed that there is no other country with whom Russia has closer vaccine cooperation than with Belarus.