MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russia has successfully tested unmanned ship navigation in real time, becoming the first country in the world to do so, the press office of Sitronics KT, the Russian IT company, specialized in designing sea intelligent systems, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Cargo ship Pola Anfisa, equipped with a-Navigation systems by Sitronics KT, was piloted by specialists from St. Petersburg office of Pola Rise [shipping] company. There was a practice of remote ship control modes and autonomous movement mode.

The control was returned to the ship after an hour of testing in the Sea of Azov," the company said.

According to Alexander Pinskiy, the general director of MARINET Industry Association, it was the first real demonstration of the fully autonomous navigation technology on a commercial ship.

Russia is experimenting with autonomous navigation within a special program in place until December 2025. Ships, registered in 11 Russian regions, are participating in the tests.