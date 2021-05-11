UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Tests World's First Autonomous Ship Navigation

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:01 PM

Russia Tests World's First Autonomous Ship Navigation

Russia has successfully tested unmanned ship navigation in real time, becoming the first country in the world to do so, the press office of Sitronics KT, the Russian IT company, specialized in designing sea intelligent systems, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russia has successfully tested unmanned ship navigation in real time, becoming the first country in the world to do so, the press office of Sitronics KT, the Russian IT company, specialized in designing sea intelligent systems, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Cargo ship Pola Anfisa, equipped with a-Navigation systems by Sitronics KT, was piloted by specialists from St. Petersburg office of Pola Rise [shipping] company. There was a practice of remote ship control modes and autonomous movement mode.

The control was returned to the ship after an hour of testing in the Sea of Azov," the company said.

According to Alexander Pinskiy, the general director of MARINET Industry Association, it was the first real demonstration of the fully autonomous navigation technology on a commercial ship.

Russia is experimenting with autonomous navigation within a special program in place until December 2025. Ships, registered in 11 Russian regions, are participating in the tests.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia Company St. Petersburg December From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 3,084 new COVID-19 cases, 113 dea ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges public to abide by precautionar ..

21 minutes ago

Ali Haider Zaidi inspects under- construction KPT ..

4 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Peshawar issued traffic plan f ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Tasks Gov't With Providing Help to Those Inj ..

4 minutes ago

Biden to Appoint Chicago Ex-Mayor as US Ambassador ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.