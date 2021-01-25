UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Deploy Skif Satellite Grouping By 2027 - Space Company

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:25 PM

Russia to Deploy Skif Satellite Grouping by 2027 - Space Company

Russia will launch a demo satellite for a broadband internet system, dubbed Skif, by October 2022, while the entire 12-satellite grouping will be deployed by 2027, satellite provider ISS-Reshetnev, a part of state space corporation Roscosmos, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russia will launch a demo satellite for a broadband internet system, dubbed Skif, by October 2022, while the entire 12-satellite grouping will be deployed by 2027, satellite provider ISS-Reshetnev, a part of state space corporation Roscosmos, said Monday.

In an interview with ISS-Reshetnev's corporate newspaper, Siberian Sputnik, Alexander Kuzovnikov, the deputy director general designer for the development of space systems, spacecraft general engineering and control, mentioned the need to confirm the request to the International Telecommunication Union for a frequency range until October 2022.

"This can be done by manufacturing a demonstration satellite, which we will use to test key technologies related to spacecraft development as well as confirm the possibility of setting up a grouping of 12 satellites at the altitude of 8,700 kilometers [5,014 miles]," Kuzovnikov said.

According to the newspaper, the demonstration satellite should be sent into orbit no later than September 2022.

Skif is part of the Sfera constellation, inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, to challenge the existing OneWeb and Starlink constellations of communication satellites, developed in the United Kingdom and the United States, respectively.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States September October 2018 Satellites

Recent Stories

CP&WB takes notice of girl's torture incident in F ..

5 minutes ago

Auditor General of Pakistan recovers Rs 353 billio ..

5 minutes ago

Profiteers including brick kiln owners jailed, Rs ..

5 minutes ago

Youth hit to death in faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Four shopkeepers held for profiteering in sargodha ..

10 minutes ago

Debenhams shuts all stores, around 12,000 jobs los ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.