UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Will Remain Absolutely Open, Will Not Block Internet Access - Peskov

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:14 PM

Russia Will Remain Absolutely Open, Will Not Block Internet Access - Peskov

The Russian government has no intention of fencing off internet access and gives its assurances that it will remain absolutely open in this respect, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, highlighting that decisions regarding the availability of certain smartphone applications constitute widely practiced anti-trust measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The Russian government has no intention of fencing off internet access and gives its assurances that it will remain absolutely open in this respect, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, highlighting that decisions regarding the availability of certain smartphone applications constitute widely practiced anti-trust measures.

"Russia has not fenced itself off from anyone on the internet, or anywhere else. It is impossible to fence off anything on the internet, and that is neither a task nor an intention of ours. I want to remind you that our president has repeatedly said this. Therefore, Russia remains absolutely open in this regard," Peskov told reporters in response to a question about protecting internet access in Russia.

The Kremlin spokesman added that any decision regarding software products for smartphones was not a question of restricting access.

"This is surely identical to the term 'anti-trust activity,' which is widely practiced around the world, and it is from this angle, from our point of view, that this should be considered," Peskov stressed.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law prohibiting the sale of electronic equipment, such as smartphones and computers, that don't have pre-installed Russian software prescribed by the government.

Related Topics

Internet World Russia Sale Vladimir Putin From Government

Recent Stories

Custodian of shrine who killed 20 people sentenced ..

3 minutes ago

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

7 minutes ago

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST Sc ..

10 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

16 minutes ago

Italian Banking Giant UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, ..

8 minutes ago

Russia, Azerbaijan to Boost Trade to $3 Billion in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.