Russian Academy of Sciences Develops Device to Search for Minerals on Moon, Mars

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Scientists from the Russian academy of Sciences have created a laboratory prototype of a device for the future Russian heavy lunar rover Lunokhod-Geolog, designed to search for minerals, Igor Mitrofanov, head of the nuclear planetology department at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Sputnik.

"With the support of the Russian Science Foundation, we created a laboratory prototype of the device and tested it at a proton accelerator at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research. The experiment has shown that our concept works," Mitrofanov said, adding that the device's development took three years.

Now, scientists intend to offer the device for installation on Russian and foreign landing vehicles and rovers, designed to study the Moon and Mars, the scientist added.

"It is best suited for a lunar rover. Along the track, we will be able to determine the elemental composition of the surface in an area about 30 centimeters [11.8 inches] wide. The Russian space program provides for the creation of the Lunokhod-Geolog. We will offer this device for such a machine," Mitrofanov said.

While moving on the surface, the device will be able to register the presence of the main rock-forming elements at a depth of several tens of centimeters to 1 meter (3.3 feet). In particular, it will be able to conduct geological exploration activities to search for rare earth or precious metals, including gold and silver.