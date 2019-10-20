UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Communications Watchdog Calls For Introducing Global Rules For Internet Management

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

Russian Communications Watchdog Calls for Introducing Global Rules for Internet Management

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The Russian communications watchdog's chief, Alexander Zharov, called on Sunday for introducing universal, binding and fair global rules for the internet management.

"Now, when the international competition is intensifying across the world, universal and fair rules for the Internet management, which will be binding for all the interested parties, must be developed at the international level," Zharov said, addressing the VI World Internet Conference.

He pointed out the need to agree on the principles of countering key negative digital trends, such as cybercrimes, cyberespionage, data leaks, aggressive marketing, manipulations with public opinion and abusing the monopolistic positions in the digital markets.

Zharov added that it was necessary for all the countries to fight the dissemination of destructive content in the Internet - including the propaganda of terrorism, extremism, racism and other kinds of social intolerance - as well as drug trafficking, child pornography, digital piracy and other kinds of crime.

Related Topics

Internet World Russia Sunday Market All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

11 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

13 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

13 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.