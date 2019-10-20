Russian Communications Watchdog Calls for Introducing Global Rules for Internet Management

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The Russian communications watchdog's chief, Alexander Zharov, called on Sunday for introducing universal, binding and fair global rules for the internet management.

"Now, when the international competition is intensifying across the world, universal and fair rules for the Internet management, which will be binding for all the interested parties, must be developed at the international level," Zharov said, addressing the VI World Internet Conference.

He pointed out the need to agree on the principles of countering key negative digital trends, such as cybercrimes, cyberespionage, data leaks, aggressive marketing, manipulations with public opinion and abusing the monopolistic positions in the digital markets.

Zharov added that it was necessary for all the countries to fight the dissemination of destructive content in the Internet - including the propaganda of terrorism, extremism, racism and other kinds of social intolerance - as well as drug trafficking, child pornography, digital piracy and other kinds of crime.