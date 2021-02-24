Russian Consulate in New York Still Experiencing Serious Internet Glitches - Envoy to UN

The Russian Consulate General in New York has still been experiencing serious problems with internet communications a month after its telephone lines were disconnected, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Russian Consulate General in New York has still been experiencing serious problems with internet communications a month after its telephone lines were disconnected, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our Consulate General in New York for several days was cut off from phone connections and internet connections and still envisages certain glitches in internet communications, which are quite serious," Polyanskiy said during a press briefing.

In mid-January, all city telephone lines of the Russian Consulate General in New York had been disconnected for several days. The mission said the US government linked the interruption to technical problems.

The disruption seriously impeded the work of the mission and resulted in many Russian citizens being unable to schedule appointments, according to Russian diplomats.