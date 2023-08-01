The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Tuesday that it plans to start monitoring Russia's entire Arctic coast from space once the data center in the town of Anadyr in the Chuktoka region start operating next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Tuesday that it plans to start monitoring Russia's entire Arctic coast from space once the data center in the town of Anadyr in the Chuktoka region start operating next year.

"Next year, the new center will open in Anadyr. So, the entire Russian Arctic will be monitored from space. The Russia Ministry of Emergency Situations will be able to monitor all potential risks in its territory in real time," the ministry said in Telegram.

Two centers for space data has already been operational in the Russian Arctic, in the city of Murmansk since 2015 and the town of Dudinka since 2018, according to the statement.

Nuclear power plants, bases of nuclear icebreakers and navy vessels, important elements of communications are located in Russia's Arctic zone, any of them can become a source of man-made emergencies. On average, over 100 natural and man-made emergencies annually occur there.

Now, according to statistics, the Arctic produces 11% of Russia's national income and 22% of Russian exports, while only 1% of the country's populations lives there. Its importance can increase as the Northern Sea Route may become one of the most important international transport routes in the future.