UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Scientists To Study If Space Suits Can Bring Microbes Into ISS From Exterior

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:41 PM

Russian Scientists to Study If Space Suits Can Bring Microbes Into ISS From Exterior

Russian scientists intend to study whether cosmonauts during a space walk could pick up microorganisms on their space suits and bring them into the International Space Station (ISS), a department head of the Institute for Biological and Medical Issues of the Russian Academy of Sciences told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russian scientists intend to study whether cosmonauts during a space walk could pick up microorganisms on their space suits and bring them into the International Space Station (ISS), a department head of the Institute for Biological and Medical Issues of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik in an interview.

"We are currently planning to conduct an experiment on the ISS dubbed 'Lovushka' ['trap'] to research what particles and microorganisms 'stick' to the surface of the station; as well as an experiment 'Episcaph' to explore the possibility of cosmonauts picking up such microorganisms on their space suits and bringing them inside the station upon returning from a spacewalk," Vyacheslav Ilyin said.

According to the scientist, the ISS' outer hull is home to various microorganisms that could have come from Earth's atmosphere, including spores of microorganisms living in the soil.

"They are indeed not pathogenic, and there is nothing wrong with them. But who knows what might happen with them there," he added.

One should not rule out that a saprophyte can change its behavior in the absence of habitual food sources, Ilyin explained.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Russia Does Not Expect Italy to Lift Sanctions for ..

31 seconds ago

China Supports Hosting Summer Olympics in Tokyo De ..

33 seconds ago

Russian Health Ministry Says Batch Production of C ..

1 minute ago

Govt working on three-pronged strategy to cope wit ..

1 minute ago

ArtAid reactivated to provide much needed assistan ..

1 minute ago

Syria announces first case of novel coronavirus

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.