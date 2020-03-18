UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Space Firm Delays Satellite Launch Test Over Coronavirus Concerns

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:20 PM

Russian Space Firm Delays Satellite Launch Test Over Coronavirus Concerns

Russia's Khrunichev Center, which builds carrier vehicles, said Wednesday it would postpone equipment tests in South Korea ahead of the Kompsat-6 satellite's launch over coronavirus concerns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russia's Khrunichev Center, which builds carrier vehicles, said Wednesday it would postpone equipment tests in South Korea ahead of the Kompsat-6 satellite's launch over coronavirus concerns.

"Control and fit testing of the transition adapter ahead of the Kompsat-6 spacecraft launch, which was due to take place in South Korea, has been suspended due to an unfavorable epidemiological situation," the company said in a statement.

The center's director general, Alexei Varochko, said in February that South Korea had asked to postpone the Earth observation satellite's launch from the Plesetsk space port atop a light-lift Angara 1.2 rocket until late 2021. It was originally scheduled for this year.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vehicles South Korea February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Educational Institutions, Online Businesses To Use ..

41 minutes ago

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

45 minutes ago

Dr Shazli Manzoor calls for avoiding panic about c ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day pow ..

4 minutes ago

NAB challenges Fawad Hassan Fawad's bail in Suprem ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Audit, Accounts Association meets Omar Ha ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.