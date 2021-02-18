Russia's Angara-A5 carrier rocket exceeded the defense ministry's requirements on injection accuracy and carrying capacity during the December's launch, the general director of the Salyut design bureau (part of the Khrunichev research and production space center) said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russia's Angara-A5 carrier rocket exceeded the defense ministry's requirements on injection accuracy and carrying capacity during the December's launch, the general director of the Salyut design bureau (part of the Khrunichev research and production space center) said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The launch was mainly conducted to confirm energy and mass characteristics of the carrier, and its capacity to launch a maximum-mass payload into the given orbit ensuring the required level of accuracy. All the launch tasks were overfulfilled.

We placed over 23 tonnes of payload into orbit, with injection accuracy being higher than required in the technical specifications. We can say that the rocket performed all the tasks perfectly," Sergey Kuznetsov said.

According to Kuznetsov, Angara-A5 put a dummy satellite weighing around 2 tonnes 420 kilograms to the geostationary orbit during the December 14 launch. Calculations of residual fuel components showed that Angara-A5 would be potentially capable of putting into orbit payloads weighing more than the projected 2.5 tonnes.