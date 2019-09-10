MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russia has postponed the launch of the Bion-M2 biosatellite by one year, with the start of the mission now set for 2023, the Russian space agency Roscosmos revealed.

The biosatellite's research program should be completed by October 31, 2023, according to Roscosmos documents, released on Tuesday.

A source in the Russian space industry told Sputnik that the Bion-M2 launch is expected in April 2023, with the mission duration set for approximately one month.

The first Bion-M satellite was fired off in 2013. It carried mice, geckos, snails, and fish.