UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bion-M2 Biosatellite Launch Postponed Until 2023 - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 05:30 AM

Russia's Bion-M2 Biosatellite Launch Postponed Until 2023 - Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russia has postponed the launch of the Bion-M2 biosatellite by one year, with the start of the mission now set for 2023, the Russian space agency Roscosmos revealed.

The biosatellite's research program should be completed by October 31, 2023, according to Roscosmos documents, released on Tuesday.

A source in the Russian space industry told Sputnik that the Bion-M2 launch is expected in April 2023, with the mission duration set for approximately one month.

The first Bion-M satellite was fired off in 2013. It carried mice, geckos, snails, and fish.

Related Topics

Russia April October Industry

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

6 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-Kazakhstan Joi ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.