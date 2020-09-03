TsNIIMash, the central research institute of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, is planning to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to boost the autonomy capability for Russian spacecraft and satellite constellations, according to the institute's scientific journal

According to the article, the AI will significantly increase the level of autonomy of the spacecraft functioning, which, in turn, will enhance their survivability and simplify the ground infrastructure involved in the control loop of multi-satellite systems.

Researchers in the space industry have repeatedly warned about potential risks with satellite control systems in the event of deploying large satellite constellations such as Starlink and One Web, which are planning to launch tens of thousands of satellites into the orbit.

In 2018, the TsNIIMash institute announced that it was going to develop technologies for controlling large orbital constellations taking into account the space debris. The institute has also created a Warning Automated System of Hazardous Situations in Near-Earth Space.