MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) A smoke detector and a siren were activated at the International Space Station (ISS) during batteries recharging, an air purification system was switched on to remove the smoke, and all the ISS systems currently operate normally, a spokesman for the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian cosmonauts reported smoke and smell of burnt plastic at Russia's Zvezda ISS module.

"At 4:55 Moscow time [01:55 GMT], a smoke detector and an alarm were triggered in the Zvezda service module of Russia's ISS segment during the automatic recharging of batteries.

To remove the possible smoke, the crew switched on the AFOT environment purging filter ... All systems are operating normally, the composition of the air on board corresponds to standard indicators," the spokesman said.

Russian cosmonauts continue preparations for their spacewalk that will take place later on Thursday, there are no plans to postpone it, Roscosmos assured.