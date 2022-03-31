UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rostec Develops Software For Data Transmission On Indigenous SSJ Planes

Daniyal Sohail Published March 31, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russia's Rostec Develops Software for Data Transmission on Indigenous SSJ Planes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russian state aerospace and defense corporation Rostec said on Thursday that one of its subsidiary research-to-production facilities has developed software for transmitting civil aviation data on an import-free version of the Russian-made SSJ100 planes, SSJ-New.

"The NPP Polyot ("Flight") has developed software for data transmission in civil aviation for SSJ-New," the corporation said.

Import substitution also had an impact on hardware production for SSJ100. Polyot supplied sets of short-range communication antennas AMZ-MV, which will be installed on two prototype SSJ100 aircraft, as well as a set of on-board communication equipment and annunciator panels for the integration stand of the GosNIIAS state scientific and research institute developing aviation equipment.

"Polyot will additionally deliver six short-range radio stations MV-21 to equip the two prototype aircraft in 2022," Rostec said.

The SSJ-New is expected to be certified in 2023 and will be delivered to Russian carriers in 2024, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said last Tuesday.

Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) is a Russian short-haul passenger plane, designed to carry 98 passengers over a distance of about 4,400 kilometers (2,734 miles). The aircraft made its first flight in May 2008, and was put into commercial operation in 2011.

Related Topics

Russia May Industry

Recent Stories

South Korea, US Sign Document on Update of Joint W ..

South Korea, US Sign Document on Update of Joint Wartime Contingency Plan - Repo ..

11 seconds ago
 21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled i ..

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emerg ..

13 seconds ago
 JSMU welcomes its seventh BBA Batch

JSMU welcomes its seventh BBA Batch

6 minutes ago
 Shanghai official says virus response lacking as c ..

Shanghai official says virus response lacking as city grinds to halt

6 minutes ago
 Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election as FIFA ..

Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election as FIFA president

6 minutes ago
 Dutch police arrest man for McDonald's shooting

Dutch police arrest man for McDonald's shooting

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.