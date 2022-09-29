UrduPoint.com

Russia's Soyuz MS-21 Carrying 3 Cosmonauts Undocks From ISS To Return To Earth

Daniyal Sohail Published September 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Russia's Soyuz MS-21 Carrying 3 Cosmonauts Undocks From ISS to Return to Earth

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Russia's spacecraft Soyuz MS-21 carrying three Russian cosmonauts started its departing mission on Thursday by undocking from the International Space Station (ISS), where the ship was deployed since March 18, a Sputnik correspondent reported, citing the broadcast of the Russian space agency's (RKA) Mission Control Center.

The spacecraft's propulsion system will turn on in a few hours to trigger deceleration pulse which will deorbit the ship. The Soyuz MS-21 will split into several units, and the capsule carrying cosmonauts will enter the atmosphere.

The landing will take place approximately at 10:57 GMT in Kazakhstan's steppe.

On September 21, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was launched from Baikonur to the ISS carrying another crew of the Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio.

Meanwhile, the only female cosmonaut at Roscosmos, Anna Kikina, was set to fly to the ISS on October 3 on the US-made Crew Dragon spacecraft, but the exact launch date was delayed due to Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 storm that hit Florida's west coast.

Related Topics

Storm Russia Split Florida Kazakhstan March September October From

Recent Stories

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

19 minutes ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

2 hours ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

3 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.