UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korea's 5G Download Speed 2nd Fastest Globally: Report

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

S. Korea's 5G download speed 2nd fastest globally: report

South Korea's 5G download speed is the world's second fastest, reaching an average speed of 336.1 megabits per second (Mbps), a report showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea's 5G download speed is the world's second fastest, reaching an average speed of 336.1 megabits per second (Mbps), a report showed Tuesday.

The country was only behind Saudi Arabia, which delivered an average 5G download speed of 377.2 Mbps, according to a report from industry tracker Opensignal, which tracked data between July 1 and Sept. 28 in 15 countries with 5G networks.

South Korea's average 5G download speed over the period was also 5.6 times faster than its average 4g download speed of 60.5 Mbps.

The latest data mark an improvement for South Korea's 5G network, which recorded an average download speed of 312.7 Mbps in an August report from Opensignal.

The time South Korean 5G users spend connected to the network also rose, reaching 22.

2 percent, up from 20.7 percent found in the previous report.

Many countries that have deployed 5G, including South Korea, currently offer the network's services on non-standalone mode, requiring support from the 4G network.

South Korea, however, ranked fifth in terms of 5G accessibility in the latest data, with Saudi Arabia at 37 percent, Kuwait at 27.7 percent, Thailand at 24.9 percent and Hong Kong at 22.9 percent.

The latest data comes as the number of 5G users in South Korea has picked up in recent months, since its commercial roll out in April last year.

As of August, the country had 8.7 million 5G mobile accounts, up some 800,000 from the previous month.

Related Topics

World Thailand Mobile Kuwait Hong Kong South Korea Saudi Arabia North Korea 4G 5G April July August From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat reveals her new celebrity crush

6 minutes ago

Ayaz Hussain Memon assumes charge as SE works & se ..

3 minutes ago

Scientists raise alarm over signs of vaccine 'hesi ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Slams Finance Ministry's ..

3 minutes ago

Feared DR Congo militia springs 1,300 from jail: o ..

9 minutes ago

World Development Information Day to be marked on ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.