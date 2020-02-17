Samsung Launches Galaxy Note 10 Lite, S10 Lite, A51 & A71 in Pakistan

Samsung Electronics held a press event to announce the launch of the new Lite Series with two innovative models; the Galaxy S 10 Lite and Note 10 Lite along with two powerful phones from their A series range; Galaxy A 51 and Galaxy A 71

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020) Samsung Electronics held a press event to announce the launch of the new Lite Series with two innovative models; the Galaxy S 10 Lite and Note 10 Lite along with two powerful phones from their A series range; Galaxy A 51 and Galaxy A 71. Built on the legacy of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, the Galaxy Lite models bring key premium features such as the latest Camera technology, signature S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery at an accessible price point. The Galaxy Lite series is Samsung’s way of bringing to you the most iconic flagship experiences with all its innovative features but with a price range that is lighter on the pocket. Galaxy A 51 & A 71 are packed with enhanced features: a longer lasting battery to keep up with your busy lifestyle, smarter camera to help capture the world and an infinity- O display that promises an uninterrupted visual experience.

Mr. Roy Chang, Managing Director stated, “Samsung prides itself on creating innovative designs for the consumer of today. These devices we’re launching here today are built for this new era of mobile productivity. And by productivity, I don’t just mean how we work. I also mean how we create and live our lives. To help us do all that, our devices have to be versatile, powerful, and seamlessly connected. With the Lite Series and A Series launch, we aim to bring forth maximum innovation alongwith price points that are accessible to as many consumers as possible.”

Galaxy Lite Series:

Galaxy Lite series offer a suite of camera features and capabilities, building on Samsung’s industry-leading camera technologies and bring them to more widely accessible devices. Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite offer edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a 6.7-inch screen size, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite are packed with a large 4,500mAh battery and super-fast charging capabilities, allow to stay connected longer and spend more time doing the things which people love. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite come with Samsung’s ecosystem of apps and services, including Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. As you would expect, these Galaxy Lite devices are also protected with defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox.

Bring photography to the next level with the Galaxy S10 Lite, which features a main Wide-angle camera and Ultra Wide and Macro cameras alongside the new Super Steady OIS. When paired with Super Steady mode, Super Steady OIS provides higher stability for action-focused photos and videos, letting you share your world, your experience, without any compromise. Enjoy the premium Note experience and increase your productivity on the Galaxy Note10 Lite with the signature S Pen. Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support means you can navigate a presentation, control your video content or take a picture, all with a simple click of the S Pen. Air Command will also give you quick and easy access to the signature S Pen features you need quickly and easily. The Samsung Notes app makes note taking faster and easier when on the go. And now, you can turn those handwritten notes into text for easy editing and sharing.

Galaxy A Series

With four top-of-the-range cameras, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 are built for capturing those moments in life that matter most. Featuring a main camera, Ultra Wide, Macro and Depth cameras, combined with intelligent features, the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 allow you to capture almost anything you experience in clear detail and stunning scale.

With Super Steady Video you can now capture smooth and stable videos on any adventure. Super Steady Video removes camera shake when you are shooting a video of a moving object or even when you’re moving yourself. Whether you’re running, hiking or even chasing your pets, the Super Steady Video will help you capture the moment perfectly.

Galaxy A71 offers Super AMOLED Plus and Galaxy A51 offers Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a screen size of 6.7-inch or 6.5-inch, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience – forget the world around you and watch your favorite show or game on one of Samsung’s largest screens yet.

The Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 come with a large 4,500 mAh and 4,000 mAh battery respectively so you can use your phone longer throughout the day. With 25W and 15W fast charging capabilities you have come to expect from Galaxy smartphones, you won’t be without your phone long when it needs a boost to recharge.

Galaxy Lite Series Specifications

Galaxy S10 Lite Galaxy Note10 Lite Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 2400×1080 (394ppi) 2400×1080 (394ppi) * Super AMOLED Plus display creates ergonomic design with thin and light display panel by adopting flexible OLED technology” * Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Camera Rear: Triple Camera Rear: Triple Camera – Macro: 5MP F2.4 – Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2 – Wide-angle: 48MP Super Steady OIS AF F2.0 – Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF F1.7 OIS – Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2 – Telephoto: 12MP AF F2.4 OIS Front: 32MP F2.2 Front: 32MP F2.2 Body 75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm, 186g 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm, 199g Memory * May differ by model, color, market and mobile operator. * User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed. Battery 4,500mAh (typical) 4,500mAh(typical) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. OS Android 10.0

