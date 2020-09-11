UrduPoint.com
Satellite Navigation Conference To Open In SW China

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:13 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The China Satellite Navigation Conference 2020 is slated for Nov. 23 to 25 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, said its organizer Friday.

Themed "GNSS (global navigation satellite system), New Global Era," this year's conference, postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will feature seminars, forums, exhibitions and science popularization activities, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

As one of three major international satellite navigation conferences, the annual event has been held in cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan since 2010. It has been an open platform for academic exchanges and displaying the latest achievements of China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, which is fully operational and ready to provide high-precision positioning services across the globe.

