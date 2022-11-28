UrduPoint.com

South Korea Unveils Plan To Land On Moon By 2032 Using Homegrown Spacecraft - President

Daniyal Sohail Published November 28, 2022 | 08:30 PM

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol unveiled on Monday a new long-term space plan that includes developing a powerful homegrown rocket within five years and landing on the Moon by 2032

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol unveiled on Monday a new long-term space plan that includes developing a powerful homegrown rocket within five years and landing on the Moon by 2032.

The new spacecraft made in South Korea will "land on the moon in 2032" to begin exploring lunar resources and "land on Mars in 2045," Yoon told a government meeting on space policy, as quoted by The Korea Herald newspaper.

South Korea's space plan outlines six major policy areas, which aim, among other things, to foster the space industry, nurture space talent and realize space security.

Yoon added that South Korea will develop "a more powerful next-generation projectile than the Nuri, and achieve technological independence on the core parts of the projectile and satellite," in order to become one of the world's top five space technology powers.

In June, South Korea's first entirely homegrown launch vehicle, Nuri, successfully delivered several small satellites into orbit after a failed attempt last year.

South Korea will also launch an aerospace agency, the Korea Aerospace Administration, to develop policies, as well as lead research, development and technology acquisition by the end of 2023, the president said.

