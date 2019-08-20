UrduPoint.com
#SparkTheSpeed Challenge Reaches An Enormous Total Of 100 Million Views!

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:14 PM

#SparkTheSpeed Challenge reaches an enormous total of 100 Million Views!

TECNO Mobile’s #SparkTheSpeed Challenge reaches 100 Million Views in less than a day! TECNO Mobile collaborated with TikTok and five of Pakistan’s most influential celebrities; Imran Ashraf, Hina Altaf, Ramsha Khan, Noor Hassan and Mikaal Zulfiqar to create the #SparkTheSpeed Challenge

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019) TECNO Mobile’s #SparkTheSpeed Challenge reaches 100 Million Views in less than a day! TECNO Mobile collaborated with TikTok and five of Pakistan’s most influential celebrities; Imran Ashraf, Hina Altaf, Ramsha Khan, Noor Hassan and Mikaal Zulfiqar to create the #SparkTheSpeed Challenge.
All 5 of the celebrities challenged all TikTok users of Pakistan to take on the #SparkTheSpeed challenge.

In the challenge, everyone was to follow a beat and do the “Floss Dance” that sped up as the speed of the beat increased. The hashtag “#SparkTheSpeed” started trending on TikTok in less than a day and it gained up to 100 million views!
People responded quite enthusiastically to the challenge, accepting the challenge and proving their skills to show that they have what it takes to win against the celebrities.

It was announced that the winner would win a free TECNO Spark Go!
Till now, “#SparkTheSpeed” is the number 1 trending hashtag on TikTok, with people posting their videos of doing the challenge as every minute passes.


TECNO released Spark Go earlier this month and the phone made immaculate sales online. The phone features a 6.1 inch drop screen and a face unlock feature. It comes with a 3000mAh battery and a quad core 2.0 Ghz processor with a 1.25Ghz CPU.


The Spark Go features 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage and has a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, priced only at 12,999!
Mr. Creek Ma, General Manager for TECNO Mobile Pakistan said that; “It has always been TECNO’s objective to ensure excellence and high performance in all their devices.

At very reasonable price the Spark Go comes with 4G LTE and a Drop Notch Display. At only Rs 12,999 it has no competitors in the market, making it an extremely affordable phone with so many exponential and exciting features.The Spark Go is a highly anticipated phone released by TECNO and will most definitely be welcomed by the youth of Pakistan”.
So what are you waiting for? Grab your phone, open TikTok and take on the #SparkTheSpeed challenge.

Get the chance to win a free TECNO Spark Go for yourself!

