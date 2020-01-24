UrduPoint.com
STEM Weekend Camp 2020 To Start From Jan 25

Daniyal Sohail 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:06 AM

LearnOBots has opened registrations for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Weekend Camp 2020 to be held at School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, National University for Science and Technology (NUST) from January 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):LearnOBots has opened registrations for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Weekend Camp 2020 to be held at School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, National University for Science and Technology (NUST) from January 25.

The students of aged between 7 to14 years will be able to apply for the camp and explore their passion in the domain of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, said an official.

The students will learn by performing hands-on activities in the domain of Robotics, Automation, Machine Learning, Game Development, 3D Printing and much more.

The students can register through call or WhatsApp at 0335-1166116 and Email: Camps@learnobots.com.

LearnOBots is an Education Technology Company that educates the kids in the domain of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics in hands-on and fun learning environment.

LearnOBots, aim to instill problem solving mindset in kids from a very early age so that their logical skills are developed and they think more creatively and tinker inventions, the official told.

