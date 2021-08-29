Taliban Shut Internet in Panjshir to Stop Communication Between Resistance Forces- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have cut off telephone lines and internet services in Panjshir province, the last remaining hotbed of resistance in Afghanistan, to block the internal communications between the resistance forces formed after the militants took over the rest of the country in mid-August, national media reported on Sunday.

The Raha Press news agency reported that the Taliban were trying to prevent Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president, from sharing his messages on Twitter.

Other Afghan media reported, citing sources, that the radical group was exerting "psychological pressure" on Panjshir, as it believes attacking the valley would be easier with the lack of communication.

On Saturday, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said that the Taliban could take over the Panjshir province within hours but wanted to avoid bloodshed.