Tapmad Secures Exclusive Streaming Rights To HD Ads-Free - Pakistan V New Zealand T20 International Series

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 Jan, 2024) Tapmad, being the premier streaming platform in Pakistan, continues to solidify its standing in the Over-The-Top (OTT) industry by acquiring and offering the exclusive HD, Ad-Free streaming rights for highly anticipated series - New Zealand V Pakistan T20 International for its viewers in Pakistan. This strategic move solidifies Tapmad's position as the go-to platform for sports enthusiasts, cementing its reputation as a trailblazer in delivering exclusive and premium content.

Cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan are in for a treat as Tapmad, the leading OTT platform, will provide ad-free streaming for its subscribers, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. Tapmad commits to providing unparalleled access to cricketing action to all sports fanatics, whether subscribed or opting for the free ads-included viewing option, ensuring that no one misses the excitement of this landmark series.

These matches, brimming with excitement, skill, and cricketing drama, mark a historic moment as they introduce Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan's captain, taking the reins from the esteemed Babar Azam. The left-arm pace sensation is set to lead the team in what promises to be a thrilling clash between two cricketing powerhouses.

As the highly anticipated New Zealand vs Pakistan series takes center stage, Tapmad ensures a seamless streaming experience for its subscribers, to an extensive array of sports events. Users can enjoy ad-free HD streaming of marquee events, including the India vs Afghanistan T20i series, EPL, and Seria A, providing a binging opportunity to be fully engrossed in the game without any interruptions.

Tapmad's reputation for delivering the most significant sporting spectacles precedes itself, having featured mega events such as PSL, IPL, Asia Cup, and the ICC Cricket World Cup last year. The platform's commitment to providing a comprehensive sports package is unwavering, catering to the diverse tastes of the Pakistani audience.

Beyond sports, Tapmad offers a vast world of entertainment, featuring Urdu Dubbed movies, TV shows, Live channels, Kids content, and more. With a diverse content library, the platform ensures there is something for everyone, making it a go-to destination for a digital adventure.

Binge watch your sports events, now one tap away at tapmad.com.

