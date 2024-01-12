- Home
- Technology
- News
- Tapmad Secures Exclusive Streaming Rights to HD Ads-Free - Pakistan v New Zealand T20 International ..
Tapmad Secures Exclusive Streaming Rights To HD Ads-Free - Pakistan V New Zealand T20 International Series
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 06:17 PM
Tapmad, being the premier streaming platform in Pakistan, continues to solidify its standing in the Over-The-Top (OTT) industry by acquiring and offering the exclusive HD, Ad-Free streaming rights for highly anticipated series - New Zealand V Pakistan T20 International for its viewers in Pakistan
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 Jan, 2024) Tapmad, being the premier streaming platform in Pakistan, continues to solidify its standing in the Over-The-Top (OTT) industry by acquiring and offering the exclusive HD, Ad-Free streaming rights for highly anticipated series - New Zealand V Pakistan T20 International for its viewers in Pakistan. This strategic move solidifies Tapmad's position as the go-to platform for sports enthusiasts, cementing its reputation as a trailblazer in delivering exclusive and premium content.
Cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan are in for a treat as Tapmad, the leading OTT platform, will provide ad-free streaming for its subscribers, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. Tapmad commits to providing unparalleled access to cricketing action to all sports fanatics, whether subscribed or opting for the free ads-included viewing option, ensuring that no one misses the excitement of this landmark series.
These matches, brimming with excitement, skill, and cricketing drama, mark a historic moment as they introduce Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan's captain, taking the reins from the esteemed Babar Azam. The left-arm pace sensation is set to lead the team in what promises to be a thrilling clash between two cricketing powerhouses.
As the highly anticipated New Zealand vs Pakistan series takes center stage, Tapmad ensures a seamless streaming experience for its subscribers, to an extensive array of sports events. Users can enjoy ad-free HD streaming of marquee events, including the India vs Afghanistan T20i series, EPL, and Seria A, providing a binging opportunity to be fully engrossed in the game without any interruptions.
Tapmad's reputation for delivering the most significant sporting spectacles precedes itself, having featured mega events such as PSL, IPL, Asia Cup, and the ICC Cricket World Cup last year. The platform's commitment to providing a comprehensive sports package is unwavering, catering to the diverse tastes of the Pakistani audience.
Beyond sports, Tapmad offers a vast world of entertainment, featuring Urdu Dubbed movies, TV shows, Live channels, Kids content, and more. With a diverse content library, the platform ensures there is something for everyone, making it a go-to destination for a digital adventure.
Binge watch your sports events, now one tap away at tapmad.com.
Recent Stories
Bilawal meets PAT leaders, visits Aitzaz Ahsan
Southee hits milestone as New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20
CPDI urges effective regulation of trans-fats in all foods, banning unhealthy fo ..
Taiwan parties mass for rallies on eve of pivotal vote
Broiler chicken, eggs’ price surge in local market
Chairman BISP emphasizes digital literacy, financial inclusion of needy women
The resolution, presented by Senator Hidayatullah, a member of the Independent P ..
National Women's T20 Tournament to commence from 15 January
Female Umpires induction course to begin from Saturday
Rupee gains 76 paisa against Dollar
Police arrests Afghan gang involves in criminal activity
ECP delists 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls
More Stories From Technology
-
PITB concludes 3-day training for 50th Common Police Service of Pakistan1 day ago
-
Over One million farmers from Punjab register under PITB managed SPMS-9211 in 20231 day ago
-
Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone Color Transformatio ..1 day ago
-
Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – Who Emerges as the Groundbreaker?2 days ago
-
First US private lunar lander mission fails3 days ago
-
A Groundbreaking Top Quality Camera - Here’s How realme C67 Wins the Segment with its Photography ..3 days ago
-
Infinix Future Fiesta Ignites Lahore's Scene with YoungStunners3 days ago
-
Private US lunar lander mission imperiled by technical snag4 days ago
-
Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets Innovation6 days ago
-
Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets Innovation7 days ago
-
261 Startups graduate under PITB’s National Expansion Plan of NICs program in 20238 days ago
-
Registration for Online Auction of Motorcycle & Car Attractive Numbers via PITB developed e-Auction ..9 days ago