TECNO announces the launch of the all-new Spark 8C in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022) TECNO officials announced to be launching its latest entry-level smartphone – Spark 8Cin Pakistan. The phone has been the talk of the town recently and will finally be unveiled on March 23, 2022, for the local users.

Spark is TECNO’s most selling and sort-after device in the Pakistani market. With advanced technologies, pocket-friendly prices, and stylish design Spark series has gathered a large customer base in the country. The news for the latest Spark 8C took social media by storm with hundreds of commentators awaiting the launch date.

The new Spark 8C is expected to come with a new innovative technology called the “Memory Fusion”. This is specially designed to channel RAM operations that can expand the memory of 4+128GB to 7+128GB and that of 3+64GB into 6+64GB maximum. This will enable users to expand RAM from 3GB to 6GB and 4GB to 7GB depending on the variant.

Moreover, the phone will come equipped with a 90Hz Dot Notch display, 13MP AI Clear Photography, and gorgeous designs. With the slogan #ShowyourSPARK, Spark 8C will be available in four stunning colorsMagnet Black, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, and Diamond grey.

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan shared his views on the upcoming launch,

“For Spark series, we focus on bringingthe masses with the latest technology ateconomical prices. The new Spark 8C comes with an amazing Expandable Memory Technology, a great step towards advancement where users can convert unused memory into additional RAM. This is the first time such technology is being introduced in an entry-level phone so we are optimistic about the consumer feedback.”

The price for the new Spark 8C is yet not confirmed butthe phone will soon be available in both online and offline markets. So stay tuned and wait for this amazing device on the 23rd of March, 2022.