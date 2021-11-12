TECNO brings massive discounts on Daraz 11.11 sale 2021

TECNO Mobile Pakistan is here with another special discount of up to 30% on Daraz 11.11 sale and the offer can be availed from November 11 till November 21, 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021) TECNO Mobile Pakistan is here with another special discount of up to 30% on Daraz 11.11 sale and the offer can be availed from November 11 till November 21, 2021.

All the latest TECNO models including Spark 6 go, Spark 7 Pro, Camon 17, POVA 2, and Spark 7t can be purchased at special discounts of up to 30% only on Daraz.pk.

TECNO Discount Offer

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, said:

“Since our start in Pakistan, we have been working hard to provide the best for the local consumers. With this Daraz 11.11 sale, TECNO offers up to 30% discounts on all latest phones including various Spark, Camon, and POVA devices. This is a great opportunity to upgrade your smartphone with the latest TECNO phones, that too at a discounted price.”

TECNO has been giving a tough time to the competitors in the market. It has already become the number three (No. 3) most selling brand in Pakistan within no time due to its quality products. So what are you waiting for? Hurry and get your favorite devices from Daraz right away.