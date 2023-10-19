TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen technology with the Latest 'Phantom Ultimate' concept phone

PHANTOM, TECNO's premium technology sub-brand, has just released its latest rollable smartphone concept, PHANTOM Ultimate

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep , 2023) PHANTOM, TECNO's premium technology sub-brand, has just released its latest rollable smartphone concept, PHANTOM Ultimate. Following the PHANTOM Vision V foldable concept, this new rollable innovation marks another significant leap in technology.

When retracted, the concept phone features a double-sided display, which wraps horizontally around the back of the device to function as a secondary screen. When extended, the double-sided screen seamlessly unrolls, transforming into one expansive display. This innovative design offers a new dimension of interaction, allowing users to easily access information and notifications, and utilize the rear display as a viewfinder for capturing perfect selfies.

The PHANTOM Ultimate rollable concept has an impressive unrolling speed and efficient expansion, made possible by advanced engineering. It integrates a custom-developed high-torque powertrain, planetary reducer, and slider-crank mechanism. The single-drive motor system enables quick extension and rollup, allowing the display to smoothly transition from 6.55 inches to an impressive 7.11 inches in just 1.2-1.3 seconds. This addresses the issue of slow and lagging rollable screen extension, offering improved convenience and a seamless user experience. The neat mechanism minimizes friction for smooth movement, enhancing the durability and reliability of the device.

PHANTOM Ultimate's screen innovation includes a 7.11-inch On-cell AMOLED screen, ensuring a smooth look without creases.

It offers a resolution of 2296*1596 and 388 PPI, providing variable brightness, with a peak of 1100cd/m2. The dynamic LTPO display supports DCI-P3 100% TYP wide color gamut and a 1–120Hz refresh rate that adapts to different scenarios. This screen ensures durability while delivering an extraordinary viewing experience.

PHANTOM Ultimate features an ultra-slim design, measuring just 9.93mm in thickness, ensuring easy one-handed operation. The stylish asymmetric book-roll design guides the unfolding direction, preventing accidental slips during extension. The sliding battery cover aligns with gripping gestures, using distinct tactile materials—highlighted glass for the sliding area and 3D textured material for stability.

PHANTOM Ultimate introduces advanced software enhancements that include customizable dynamic wallpapers, desktop effects, and an always-on display. Its registered polling method ensures seamless synchronization, optimal desktop adaption, and smooth operation, addressing touch-screen disparities for a flawless experience during expansion or rolling.

As foldable screen technology matures within the industry, TECNO envisions the emergence of the next groundbreaking form, driving disruptive innovation for future mobile devices. The new rollable smartphone concept, PHANTOM Ultimate, reflects TECNO's commitment to its 'Go Premium' strategy, aiming to deliver innovative products globally and provide the latest technology for an unparalleled flagship experience.