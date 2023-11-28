Open Menu

TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum As PR Partner

Published November 28, 2023

TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR Partner

TECNO Mobile Pakistan, the leading smartphone brand in the country, signed Brand Spectrum as it’s official public relations partner

Lahore, 28th Nov 2023: TECNO Mobile Pakistan, the leading smartphone brand in the country, signed Brand Spectrum as it’s official public relations partner. This strategic partnership marks a significant step towards TECNO Mobile Pakistan's commitment to innovation and brand communication in the dynamic mobile technology industry of the country.

Launched in 2017, Brand Spectrum has in a short period of time established itself in the industry, promoting many of Pakistan’s leading brands and creating impactful communication strategies. The agency led by CEO Anwar Kabir was recently awarded the prestigious two Gold Dragons – namely Dragon of Asia and Dragon of Pakistan, at 2023 Dragon of Asia Awards for experiential marketing at a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

As part of its partnership with TECNO Mobile Pakistan, Brand Spectrum will closely work with the senior leadership of the mobile technology company to enhance brand awareness by tapping a wider audience, targeting TECNO’s communications to the right demographics, and facilitate interactions with industry experts, fostering valuable relationships and opening doors to more collaboration and growth opportunities.

“We look forward to achieving new milestones with Brand Spectrum as part of this partnership. TECNO Mobile is aware of the many opportunities that exist in Pakistan to develop innovative mobile phone solutions to enhance user experiences. This is just the start!,” said the Head of Marketing at TECNO Mobile Pakistan, Ali Raza.

TECNO Mobile Pakistan will immensely benefit from Brand Spectrum, which operates with a distinct fusion of brand communication strategies, digital and influencer marketing, strategic public relations, experiential marketing and content creation. The agency intends to establish TECNO Mobile Pakistan as the foremost leader contributing to important discussions on the trends shaping the industry today.

"This collaboration with TECNO Mobile Pakistan represents a major milestone for Brand Spectrum. We're excited and will leverage our experience to create impactful image-building campaigns that resonate with audiences and support its mission to empower lives through technology,” said Anwar Kabir, CEO of Brand Spectrum.

