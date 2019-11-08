UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO Offers Exceptional Discounts On Daraz Gyara Gyara

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:19 PM

TECNO offers exceptional discounts on Daraz Gyara Gyara

TECNO has collaborated with Daraz for their second edition of popular Gyara Gyara(11.11) sale. The sale will kick off at mid night on 11th of November

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019) TECNO has collaborated with Daraz for their second edition of popular Gyara Gyara(11.11) sale. The sale will kick off at mid night on 11th of November.

TECNO is also offering free gifts during the Countdown Galastarting from today8th November on biggest game show ARY Jeeto Pakistan. The show will be hosted by famous celebrity of Pakistan, Urwa Hocaine. The show will have an exclusive game segment where the participants will be handed out free Spark 4 phones.

Commenting on the Daraz 11-11, General Managerof TECNOMobile Pakistan, Mr. Creek Ma said,
“TECNO has already established its furthermost presence in Pakistan. The brand believes on being most pioneer for the customer and promises to offer the smartphones with the best features and specs in fututure. TECNO will achieve new milestones, by offering innovative products online on 11-11 Daraz sale with free and discounted products for their customers who purchases at the TECNO flagship store on Daraz.

The most popular TECNO phones will be available on incredible discounts during the biggest sale of the year that will continue for five days.These include TECNO’s recently released POP 2F,Camon 12 Air and Spark 4. TECNO is also offering Camon i Ace 2 at an incredible price of 9,999PKR.

The 11.11 sale is the biggest event for digital shoppers. Last year, Daraz offered 3 million products for online users. This year it is being speculated that Daraz will bring 10 million users on 11.11 sale.

TECNO is one of the brands that concentrates more on bringing new and exciting ideas to keep its users entertained. So, once again, TECNO is offering discounts to its users on the biggest online sale of Pakistan. This is purely for users of TECNO because they deserve it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale Price November Event From Best Million

Recent Stories

Trolls react to Jemima's tweet about Mufti Kefayat ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese sees current account surplus in Q3

6 minutes ago

Food Authority wasted 3000 litres adulterated milk ..

6 minutes ago

Mehran University celebrates 70th anniversary of t ..

6 minutes ago

750 pilgrims leave for Nankana Sahib to mark Guru ..

6 minutes ago

Russian, French Foreign Ministers to Meet in Paris ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.