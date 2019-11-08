TECNO offers exceptional discounts on Daraz Gyara Gyara

TECNO has collaborated with Daraz for their second edition of popular Gyara Gyara(11.11) sale. The sale will kick off at mid night on 11th of November

TECNO is also offering free gifts during the Countdown Galastarting from today8th November on biggest game show ARY Jeeto Pakistan. The show will be hosted by famous celebrity of Pakistan, Urwa Hocaine. The show will have an exclusive game segment where the participants will be handed out free Spark 4 phones.

Commenting on the Daraz 11-11, General Managerof TECNOMobile Pakistan, Mr. Creek Ma said,

“TECNO has already established its furthermost presence in Pakistan. The brand believes on being most pioneer for the customer and promises to offer the smartphones with the best features and specs in fututure. TECNO will achieve new milestones, by offering innovative products online on 11-11 Daraz sale with free and discounted products for their customers who purchases at the TECNO flagship store on Daraz.

”

The most popular TECNO phones will be available on incredible discounts during the biggest sale of the year that will continue for five days.These include TECNO’s recently released POP 2F,Camon 12 Air and Spark 4. TECNO is also offering Camon i Ace 2 at an incredible price of 9,999PKR.

The 11.11 sale is the biggest event for digital shoppers. Last year, Daraz offered 3 million products for online users. This year it is being speculated that Daraz will bring 10 million users on 11.11 sale.

TECNO is one of the brands that concentrates more on bringing new and exciting ideas to keep its users entertained. So, once again, TECNO is offering discounts to its users on the biggest online sale of Pakistan. This is purely for users of TECNO because they deserve it.