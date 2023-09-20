TECNO organized a night photography workshop in collaboration with the Photography Society at LUMS

TECNO Pakistan, the leading premium smartphone brand, hosted a night photography workshop in partnership with PhotoLUMS, the Photography Society at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on the 14th of September

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep , 2023) TECNO Pakistan, the leading premium smartphone brand, hosted a night photography workshop in partnership with PhotoLUMS, the Photography Society at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on the 14th of September.

The panel discussion at the workshop was led by Adeel Chishti and Saboor Akram about the future of photography and the role of artificial intelligence in image processing. Adeel Chishti is a prominent figure in street photography and portraiture his work has gained international recognition in various exhibitions and publications. Saboor Akram is one of the leading voices in the emerging field of AI-generated art and is also known for his AI-generated images of celebrities and superheroes in the context of Pakistani culture.

"Photography is advancing with time, and artificial intelligence is bringing further evolution to this industry, pushing the boundaries of what's possible. It's not about replacing the photographer; it's about empowering their creativity and expanding the horizons of visual storytelling." - Says Saboor Akram.

The workshop was made more interesting and engaging with experience zones set up to allow attendees to explore the various products of the Camon 20 series and gain firsthand exposure.

There was also a night photography competition held for the audience, and the winner received a TECNO Camon 20 phone. The event saw the enthusiastic participation of over 200 students.

Adeel Chishti expressed his delight in addressing a vast gathering of young, aspiring individuals who represent the future of Pakistan. He said, "I am happy to see your keen interest in this subject matter and I'm hopeful that this zest will pave the way for a new generation of talented professionals who could potentially spark a significant transformation within the field of photography."

The night photography workshop provided a valuable opportunity for students to explore the latest advancements in camera technology and the transformative impact of mobile phones on the photography landscape in our country. The workshop also encouraged students to pursue photography not just as a passion but as a profession as well, and it included an in-depth conversation about the future of photography in Pakistan.