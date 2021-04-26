TECNO to astound fans with the upcoming Spark variant and mysterious ‘Spark girl’

TECNO Mobile Pakistan is in the game to bring something amazing for their fans. They have decided to add another champion to their Spark series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th April, 2021) TECNO Mobile Pakistan is in the game to bring something amazing for their fans. They have decided to add another champion to their Spark series. This new addition aims to supersede the available competition in the market. Seems like it is going to be a remarkable variant with the capacity to ensure the ultimate gaming experience.

It has a MediaTek Helio G80 Processor that promises an exquisite gaming experience. Also, the other amazing feature is the Camera. It has a 48MP Camera that can produce professional pictures. The growing competition in the smartphone industry largely focuses on camera quality. It drives the sales to the optimum level.

According to the whistleblowers, the anticipated name of the smartphone is Spark 7 Pro. Furthermore, there is another surprise for the customers. TECNO has given a teaser on their social media page in which they introduced the “Spark girl”. Who could that be? Why is there a Spark girl? There are many questions revolving around everyone’s mind. Everyone is lined up to figure out the mystery and anyone who guesses who this gorgeous girl is will get the new smartphone.



Spark series is known for being hot seller for the brand as well as being favorite by our charming celebrities. Previously, the Spark 6 ‘Real Hero’ campaign had Ali Zafar and it was a huge success. Subsequently, TECNO has planned to bring a promising new face that will win multiple hearts. So, be quick to guess who this Spark girl is!

This is not the first time that TECNO has stunned the audience with its glamorous ambassadors. In the past, the likes of Hina Altaf, Yashma Gill, Sadia Khan, and Mikaal Zulfiqar were chosen to become the brand ambassador of TECNO. These long line of elegant brand ambassador provide the basis for anticipation that the new ambassador will be truly mind-blowing. It is expected that TECNO will be raising the bar significantly high with the upcoming launch.

The expectations are already through the charts and TECNO aims to exceed them as well. The new smartphone is predicted to be a gaming beast. It will be designed to operate high-end games and provide extraordinary results. It will also have a great resolution that will enhance the overall gaming experience.