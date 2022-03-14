TECNO to launch its new Spark phone in Pakistan soon

After massive success in the Pakistani Mobile market, TECNO is rumored to be preparing for a new addition to its Spark series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022) After massive success in the Pakistani Mobile market, TECNO is rumored to be preparing for a new addition to its Spark series.The globally eminent smartphone brand TECNO has been working tirelessly in Pakistan for quite some time now. The brand has brought forward some great phones over the years with advanced technologies, pocket-friendly prices, and stylish designs.

Spark is TECNO’s famous mid-range series, bringing you quality devices at lower prices. Spark8C is an entry mobile that is expected to be around PKR 19,499 to PKR 22,999. The price is not confirmed yet but we are expecting it around this segment. The phone is going to be a stunner in this range with Stylish Design and great Battery.

According to sources, Spark 8C will be equipped with better memory and memory fusion features than any other phone in this range. Memory Fusion Technology is specially designed to channel RAM operations by using unused read-only memory (ROM).

This means it can expand the memory of 4+128GB to 7+128GB and that of 3+64GB into 6+64GB maximum. The RAM can be updated or expanded from 3GB to 6GB and 4GB to 7GB depending on the variant. If this is true, then Spark 8C shall be the only smartphone to provide such an amazing feature with 128GB in such an affordable price range.

Moreover, the phone is anticipated to provide efficient performance with a powerfulprocessor and big battery. The90Hz refresh rate, great display, and handy body design will make it a user-friendly device. The phone is expected to launch somewhere in mid-March 2022. Furthermore, the phone is being assembled in Pakistan to make it economical and pocket-friendly for the local consumers.

So, fingers crossed for this new Sparkdevice to be soon launched in Pakistan. Stay tuned for more updates and much more about tech!