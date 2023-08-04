Open Menu

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly As The Brand Ambassador For 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 05:15 PM

TECNO, one of Pakistan's leading mobile phone giants, has thrilled its customers by unveiling the most significant news of the year: Sajal Aly, the acclaimed superstar renowned for her incredible contributions to the entertainment industry, has been named the brand ambassador for 2023

With this prestigious role, Sajal Aly will be the face of TECNO’s forthcoming products, including the highly anticipated CAMON 20 series. This series promises to revolutionize mobile photography and elevate user experiences to new heights, aligning perfectly with TECNO's commitment to technological excellence.

On this remarkable partnership, Sajal expresses her excitement, stating, "I am absolutely delighted to join hands with TECNO, a brand that prioritizes user experience and innovation above all else.

I am genuinely eager to explore and discover all the upcoming products and can't wait to share my firsthand experience with all of you."

The launch of the CAMON 20 series in Pakistan has already sparked a whirlwind of excitement in the market due to its exceptional features and cutting-edge technology. It has captured the attention of tech enthusiasts and consumers alike, generating immense anticipation for an unparalleled smartphone experience.

Together, TECNO and Sajal Aly are ready to create an unforgettable experience for consumers, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of people across Pakistan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCfKBicxzeY

