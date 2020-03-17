UrduPoint.com
Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:23 PM

TECNO, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand is committed to push the boundaries of mobile photography with the launch of Camon 15.TECNOcame up with an exciting Ultra clear Challenge, with the collaboration of six famous KOLs

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020) TECNO, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand is committed to push the boundaries of mobile photography with the launch of Camon 15.TECNOcame up with an exciting Ultra clear Challenge, with the collaboration of six famous KOLs.
The first part of the challenge, ‘Ultra-high clear’, involved KOLs Saboor Aly, Mariyam Nafees, and Ukhanotested the picture quality and resolution of a picture taken from the highest altitude.

While in “Ultra Dark challenge”, the KOLsAnum Hakeem, Guddu Shani, and Bilal Munir (VideoWaliSarkar)tested the resolution and quality of a shot taken in low light intensity. All the celebrities were amazed by the result andfurthureinvited TECNO fans to become a part of the same challenge and get a chance to win Camon 15.

General Manager of the brand, Mr. Creek Ma shared his views about upcoming Camon 15,
“TECNO feels immense pleasure on inheriting the rich spirit of the Camon Series, this latest addition would give our valuable customers high creative possibilities allowing them to discover new outlooks”

TECNO’s Camon series is still in vogue, due to its camera-centric features other superb specs. It is anticipated that the newbie, infused with an exclusive 48-megapixel Quad rear camera is surely a valued addition to the realm of night photography. Without a doubt, TECNO Mobile with its innovative technology and trend-setting habit is going to win the title of photography king.

