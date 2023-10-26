Open Menu

The Cricket Marvel, Babar Azam Shares A Scoop On His Beloved Vivo V29 5G Smartphone

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 04:31 PM

The Cricket Marvel, Babar Azam Shares a Scoop on His Beloved vivo V29 5G Smartphone

In the world of cricket, the internationally acclaimed Babar Azam is a name that needs no introduction

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep , 2023) In the world of cricket, the internationally acclaimed Babar Azam is a name that needs no introduction. A celebrated cricket sensation, Babar Azam is not only a master of the game but also a revered personality off the field. Recently, he joined the vivo’s bandwagon again as a brand ambassador for its newly launched V29 5G and V29e 5G smartphones, which combine innovation and style.

The cricket marvel Babar Azam spills beans on his most loved features of the vivo V29 5G and V29e 5G with a special focus on impressive camera capabilities, elegant designs, and commendable performance.

The first thing that caught his attention was the design of the vivo V29 5G. The stunning 120Hz 3D Curved Screen of vivo V29 5G is a technological marvel that elevates the overall aesthetics to a new level. The smooth and immersive display makes every interaction with the device an absolute pleasure. Babar appreciates the attention to detail in the design, especially the incorporation of innovative 3D magnetic particles for the Peak Blue variant and Fluorite AG Glass for the Nobel Black variant, adding a touch of sophistication and uniqueness.

Amongst the gamut of features, what really impressed Babar were the Smart Aura Light Portrait, 50MP AF Group Selfie, and 12Hz 3D Curved Screen. Expressing his views, Babar Azam said, “The 120Hz 3D Curved Screen is truly remarkable, displaying vibrant visuals that bring everything to life. V29 5G’s camera capabilities, with features like Smart Aura Light Portrait and the 50MP AF Group Selfie, make every captured moment an absolute masterpiece.

It's a complete package of elegance and innovation, leaving a lasting impression. I'm honored to associate with one of the pioneers who are driving the wave of innovation in Pakistan."

As a prominent public personality, Babar Azam understands the significance of a good camera in a smartphone, especially in this social media era. He praises the vivo V29 5G and V29e 5G for their remarkable camera capabilities, explicitly highlighting the Smart Aura Light Portrait. It allows users to capture stunning portraits with exceptional clarity and detail, whether in low light or during the day.

The camera configuration truly amplifies the photography experience, making every moment memorable. The cricket sensation, Babar, resonates with vivo’s idea of adding an edge and staying ahead. This partnership allows vivo to connect with Pakistani consumers more profoundly and provide them with an exceptional smartphone experience.

Last but not least, Babar Azam appreciates the robust performance of the vivo V29 5G, made possible by the impressive 80W FlashCharge technology and a powerful 4600mAh battery. The combination ensures that users can stay connected and powered up throughout the day without interruptions, enabling a seamless smartphone experience.

Babar Azam's association with the vivo V29 5G and V29e 5G smartphones is a testament to the smartphone's remarkable design, camera capabilities, and performance. His experience with vivo V29 5G offers an insight into Pakistani consumers. As Babar Azam proudly represents vivo, it is evident that the brand strives for innovation, ensuring users have access to premium-quality products and exceptional customer service.

