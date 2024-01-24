Open Menu

The First-Ever Pakistan Mobile Summit Is All Set To Take Place

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 06:27 PM

The First-Ever Pakistan Mobile Summit is all set to take place

Pakistan Mobile Summit, the first all-encompassing mobile conference in Pakistan, is set to take place on January 29th at Serena Hotel, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 Jan, 2024) Pakistan Mobile Summit, the first all-encompassing mobile conference in Pakistan, is set to take place on January 29th at Serena Hotel, Islamabad. Presented by TECNO and Powered by Jazz, the summit is designed and produced by Brand Spectrum Pakistan. This event promises to be a groundbreaking showcase of innovative technologies, insightful discussions, and collaborative networking opportunities in the dynamic mobile industry landscape.

The summit will be inaugurated by the esteemed Minister of IT and Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif. It is proudly supported by key government entities such as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Pakistan Software Export Board ( PSEB), Tech Nation Pakistan and the Pakistan Mobile Phones Manufacturers Association. TECNO Mobile and Jazz stand as the primary sponsors for this significant event happening for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

The first of its kind in Pakistan, this summit is set to bring together essential players in the mobile phone ecosystem, fostering collaboration among government representatives, operators, regulators, manufacturers, app developers, and advocates for digital and financial inclusion (D&I) as well as sustainability. Deliberations will center on 5G and its transformative potential for digital advancements and B2B services. Furthermore, an exhibition area will feature the contributions of diverse organizations within the mobile industry.

This unprecedented event, setting a benchmark for other companies and entities to follow, aims to stimulate positive changes, state-of-the-art innovation, and collaboration that will have a positive impact on the industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Hotel 5G January Event Government Industry Jazz Umar Saif

Recent Stories

RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufac ..

RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory

23 minutes ago
 China ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC: ..

China ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC: Wang Wenbin

23 minutes ago
 Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul gener ..

Faisalabad commissioner meets Turkish consul general

23 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journal ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation announces `Award for Journalists’, signs MoU with PPC

27 minutes ago
 Thai political upstart Pita survives another day

Thai political upstart Pita survives another day

23 minutes ago
 Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practice ..

Workshop held to strengthen Parliamentary practices

28 minutes ago
Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission q ..

Governor for ensuring compliance of 2% admission quota for minorities in public ..

28 minutes ago
 Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road ac ..

Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident

28 minutes ago
 Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security me ..

Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections

28 minutes ago
 RPO directs police to perform election duties with ..

RPO directs police to perform election duties with impartiality

28 minutes ago
 Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks hu ..

Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments

49 minutes ago
 Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC

Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference held at PAC

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology