Open Menu

The New SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition By TECNO Is Now Available In Pakistan.

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2023 | 08:02 PM

The new SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition by TECNO is now available in Pakistan.

One of Pakistan's leading innovative technology brands, has unveiled the new SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition, offering an exciting range of exquisite design choices for its summer lineup

TECNO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd Sep , 2023) one of Pakistan's leading innovative technology brands, has unveiled the new SPARK 10 Series Magic Skin Edition, offering an exciting range of exquisite design choices for its summer lineup. Consisting of the SPARK 10 Pro, SPARK 10, and SPARK 10C, this latest series is now available for purchase online on the Tecno Mobile Pakistan website and at your nearest offline stores.

This exclusive range by TECNO embodies the brand's avant-garde approach to smartphone design and material innovation, taking consumers one step forward with top-notch innovative materials and trendsetting designs. With exceptional photography features, smooth gaming, and processing performance, the Magic Skin series empowers young trendsetters to express themselves uniquely while enjoying the device's remarkable all-round user experience.

The eco-leather material of this phone introduces a new perspective to smartphone material design. With a delicate and smooth touch, these skin-friendly materials feature a rich, textured grain offering a sophisticated and premium feel akin to genuine leather, while also being exceptionally durable. It's definitely great news for users of the SPARK 10 Pro Magic Skin Edition that the phone's back cover material is resistant to stains, remains free from fingerprints, and can be effortlessly wiped clean from oil, makeup, and other substances.

Additionally, this material offers exceptional resistance to sweat, corrosion, and UV rays, ensuring users that their phone can confidently endure the demands of daily life.

Enhanced with bold black stripes, the design appeals to a youthful and confident audience, showcasing a dynamic style inspired by the vibrant energy of street fashion. Furthermore, it offers an Orange variant, while the SPARK 10C Magic Skin Edition is available in Blue, providing users with a wider range of choices to showcase their personal style statement.

The SPARK 10 Pro Magic Skin Edition features a 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera, dual soft lights with adjustable brightness, and intelligent photography modes for capturing moments in any light. Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G88 gaming processor, it supports HyperEngine 2.0 and TECNO’s GameTurbo. Equipped with a 5000mAh Super Battery, 256GB ROM, 16GB RAM (8GB extended RAM), and all the additional features, the Spark 10 series is an exceptional gadget for seamless gaming, entertainment, and everyday use.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile Oil Young Orange All From

Recent Stories

Infinix revolutionizing Pakistan’s Technological ..

Infinix revolutionizing Pakistan’s Technological Landscape fore fronting local ..

4 minutes ago
 India sets 267-run target for Pakistan in Asia Cup ..

India sets 267-run target for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 clash

31 minutes ago
 23rd annual SINF focuses on &#039;Plant Tales&#039 ..

23rd annual SINF focuses on &#039;Plant Tales&#039;

34 minutes ago
 ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in ter ..

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari in terror case

2 hours ago
 Pak Pavilion inaugurated at CIFTIS, top Pakistani ..

Pak Pavilion inaugurated at CIFTIS, top Pakistani service enterprise participate ..

5 minutes ago
 Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

Turkish, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM Jilani

2 hours ago
Traders stage nationwide strike against soaring el ..

Traders stage nationwide strike against soaring electricity bills, inflation

3 hours ago
 TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed ..

TikTok sensation Mahek Bukhari, her mother jailed in double murder case

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after b ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pak vs India match restarts after brief disruption due to rain

5 hours ago
 Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive in ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive into traditional maritime practi ..

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Paki ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology