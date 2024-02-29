The New TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ Becomes The Hottest Seller Of The Year!!!!
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 04:59 PM
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ has been selling out really fast.
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29 Feb, 2024) TECNO Pakistan’s recent addition SPARK 20 Pro+ has become the hottest selling smartphone of the year. This powerful mid-range contender, with an avant-garde design, advanced features, and an excellent value proposition, is available at an attractive price of just PKR 55,999.
This latest phone has achieved remarkable success, owed to its distinctive features, captivating curved design, and a variety of eye-catching color options. The phones quickly sold out after launch, prompting restocks in response to the substantial demand.
A true visual revolution in the phone industry, this Pro version cradles a breathtaking 6.78-inch AMOLED display that curves gracefully along the edges, blurring the lines between reality and what's on screen. Moreover, its display is protected by a robust layer of Gorilla Glass, well-known for exceptional scratch and shatter resistance, coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Sounds terrific, right?
Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with 8GB of RAM further elevates your experience, complemented by a substantial 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging to keep you going. Unleash your photography skills with the impressive 108MP main camera and indulge in high-quality video calls through the 32MP selfie-cam. All these features are elegantly enclosed in a stylish curved design bound to capture attention.
The Spark 20 Pro+ has proven to be a phenomenal success, flying off the shelves at a rapid pace due to its popularity and high demand. The swift sales of this model highlight its status as a sought-after and quickly embraced choice in the market.
Providing outstanding features at an incredible price, the SPARK 20 Pro+ stands out as the top pick for budget-conscious users who are seeking reliable and durable phones with spacious display, extended battery life, and impressive camera performance.
