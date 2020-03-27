The “True Night King” Camon 15:Your Ideal Photography Partner

Globally acclaimed mobile phone brand,TECNO, has evolved significantly with its camera phones

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020) Globally acclaimed mobile phone brand,TECNO, has evolved significantly with its camera phones.It has beenincessantly advancing its features to give its users the ultimate photography experience. According to IDC rankings of Transsion Holdings, TECNO has made it into Top 10 Mobile Brands of the world.The brand has recently trademarked TAIVOS, Tecno AI Vision Optimization Solution, a new technology that is being utilized in the Night Camera ofCamon 15 series. This series has outcasted its previous traditional camera models with the addition of a perfect pop-up and night mode camera.

TECNO has extended its products in modernistic countries all over the world.TECNO’s Camon 15known as the“True Night King”is famous among the users for its 48 megapixelback camera and perfect pop-up camera; giving you 6.6 inches screen size and 90° screen ratio.Moreover, the glintingnight-mode featurein the camera enables the users to take perfect pictures in the extreme dark-light conditions.Camon new series has already generated huge sale-records as per social media reviews and offline market graphs.

Camon 15 comes with an intelligent ecosystem for its users with a combination of specialized, hardware and software essentials.

Camon’snight-mode feature, being the true Night King, allows you to capture the most exciting moments with no lights. The “Ultra Dark Challenge”, went viral among the fans when eminent KOL’s like Guddu Shani, Anum Hakeem and Bilal Munir (VideoWaliSarkar) were spotted capturing astonishing photos of vintage caves, local street-life, and wildlife jungles, at night. Certainly, the night-mode took Camon series to innovative heights of success.

TECNO has always been committedto providing customized solutions and quality products to its users; having deep insights into local needs.Undeniably, the new Camon15isgoing to be the first camera phone choice of consumers. Not only it provides you the best camera experience but also givesoptions like HDR Portrait Mode, Super wide-angle Degree Shot, Self-Portrait Bokeh and Customized Beautification, giving you the best image results.

Be it day or night, Camon 15 is your only photography partner worth spending amount on.