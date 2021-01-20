UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Wishes Next Administration Luck, Says 'We Will Be Back In Some Form'

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Trump Wishes Next Administration Luck, Says 'We Will Be Back in Some Form'

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump in his final address in office on Wednesday wished the incoming administration good luck and pledged to be back in some form.

"I wish the new administration great luck and great success.

I think they'll have great success, they have the foundation to do something, really spectacular," Trump said. "So, just a good bye. We love you. We will be back in some form ... Have a good life, we will see you soon."

Related Topics

Trump Lucky Cement Limited Love

Recent Stories

Sharjahâ€™s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

12 minutes ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

27 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

42 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

42 minutes ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches rehabilitation projec ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.