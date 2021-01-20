Trump Wishes Next Administration Luck, Says 'We Will Be Back in Some Form'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump in his final address in office on Wednesday wished the incoming administration good luck and pledged to be back in some form.

"I wish the new administration great luck and great success.

I think they'll have great success, they have the foundation to do something, really spectacular," Trump said. "So, just a good bye. We love you. We will be back in some form ... Have a good life, we will see you soon."