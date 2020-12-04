Turkey Can Work Together With Russia on Various Space-Related Projects - Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Turkey is open to cooperating with Russia on various space-related initiatives, including space flights and satellite launches, Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, the head of the country's national space agency, told Sputnik in an interview.

Yildirim said that his country's space agency was recently visited by the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Aleksei Erkhov, and that the Russian side had presented a draft bilateral cooperation agreement.

"We see that we can work together with Russia on cooperation in the area of space flights, satellite launches, space stations as well as in other areas," the official said.

Turkey launched its space agency in 2018 to prepare and carry out the country's space program in accordance with national goals.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will unveil the details of the country's space research roadmap for 2021-2030 by the end of the year, according to Yildirim.