UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Undocking Of Pirs Module Ahead Of Nauka's Arrival At Space Station Moved To July 26

Daniyal Sohail 31 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:00 AM

Undocking of Pirs Module Ahead of Nauka's Arrival at Space Station Moved to July 26

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) The testing of the Kurs rendezvous system that the Russian multipurpose laboratory module (MLM) Nauka ("Science") is equipped with has been postponed until July 25, as well as the undocking of the Pirs module, according to a flight control group specialist at the Mission Control Center in Moscow.

Nauka was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome on July 21 and is now headed to the International Space Station (ISS).

"... we postponed the Kurs test to July 25, in this regard, the undocking of the Pirs module (from the ISS) was shifted to July 26," the flight control specialist said on Saturday.

The Pirs module will be undocked from the ISS by the Progress MS-16 cargo vehicle ahead of the Nauka docking, planned for July 29.

The Nauka Laboratory Module is a research unit, aimed at expanding the functionality of the Russian segment of the ISS and facilitating the implementation of the Russian program of scientific and applied research and experiments.

The Pirs module was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in 2001 and has been used as an airlock for cosmonaut spacewalks, fuel transport between the Zvezda or Zarya modules and docked vehicles, and an additional docking port for the Soyuz crewed and Progress cargo spacecraft.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vehicles Vehicle Progress July From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

5 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

6 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

6 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

9 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

10 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.