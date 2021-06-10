UPDATE - Roscosmos Can Help Hungary, Thailand, Tunisia, Indonesia Send Astronauts to Space Station

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is negotiating a spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS) on board the Russian Soyuz spacecraft by representatives of Hungary, Thailand, Indonesia and Tunisia, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"We are talking about the flight of representatives of states, professional astronauts, and not space tourists," the source said.

The flights are possible after 2022. In addition, in 2023, the first astronaut of Turkey may fly to the ISS, he said. Earlier reports said the Turkish space agency sent a proposal to Roscosmos to organize in 2023 a flight of the first Turkish cosmonaut on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft. The Russian state corporation gave a positive answer.

In April 2021, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said at least five countries were holding talks with Russia on their nationals' spaceflights on board Russian spacecraft.