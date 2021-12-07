UrduPoint.com

US Completes Construction Of Long-Range Radar Against Missile Threats In Alaska

Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:45 AM

The United States Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has finished setting up the Long-Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) in Alaska, which was designed to potect the US from potential missile threats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The United States Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has finished setting up the Long-Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) in Alaska, which was designed to potect the US from potential missile threats.

"The Long Range Discrimination Radar has finished construction, and we can now begin the testing phase that will lead to the full operational use of this vital system. LRDR will allow Northern Command to better defend the United States from ballistic and hypersonic missile threats," MDA Director Vice Admiral Jon Hill said in a statement.

LRDR is a multi-mission radar with arrays measuring 60 feet high by 60 feet wide providing an ability to simultaneously search and track multiple small objects, including all classes of ballistic missiles, according to the statement.

Its discrimination capability would allow it to identify lethal objects, such as enemy warheads, and distinguish them from non-lethal decoys.

The statement also said that in addition to missile defense, the LRDR supported space domain awareness by monitoring satellites orbiting the Earth, detecting, tracking, and identifying active or inactive satellites, spent rocket bodies, and debris.

