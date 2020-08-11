WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The United States is urging the Belarusian government to avoid using force against protesters who dispute the result of Sunday's presidential election and condemns ongoing internet shutdowns, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"We urge the Belarusian government to respect the rights of all Belarusians to participate in peaceful assembly, refrain from use of force and release those wrongfully detained," Pompeo said. "We strongly condemn ongoing violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters, as well as the use of internet shutdowns to hinder the ability of the Belarusian people to share information about the election and the demonstrations."