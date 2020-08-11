UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Condemns Belarus Gov't. For Using Force Against Protesters Following Election - Pompeo

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Condemns Belarus Gov't. for Using Force Against Protesters Following Election - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The United States is urging the Belarusian government to avoid using force against protesters who dispute the result of Sunday's presidential election and condemns ongoing internet shutdowns, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"We urge the Belarusian government to respect the rights of all Belarusians to participate in peaceful assembly, refrain from use of force and release those wrongfully detained," Pompeo said. "We strongly condemn ongoing violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters, as well as the use of internet shutdowns to hinder the ability of the Belarusian people to share information about the election and the demonstrations."

Related Topics

Election Assembly Internet United States Sunday All From Government Share Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

23 minutes ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

23 minutes ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

29 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.